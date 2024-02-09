CICA Secgen Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Secretary General
of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures
in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his
confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
I extend heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This momentous occasion
reflects the continued trust and confidence that the people of
Azerbaijan have placed in your leadership.
Under your visionary guidance, Azerbaijan has achieved
remarkable success. Your steadfast commitment has led to the
establishment of an independent, modern, sovereign and integral new
Azerbaijan, building upon the strong foundations laid by the
esteemed national leader Heydar Aliyev.
I commend Azerbaijan's increased role and influence in
international affairs, both regionally and globally. The successful
completion of the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and the
forthcoming hosting of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference
(UNFCCC COP29) demonstrate Azerbaijan's strong advocacy for a
multilateral approach to addressing pressing global challenges.
Furthermore, I express gratitude for your unwavering support of
the CICA. Your Excellency's dedication to fostering cooperation and
dialogue within the region is truly commendable. I look forward to
continuing collaboration with Azerbaijan on various CICA agenda
items, especially on the implementation of CICA confidence building
measures in the field of the development of secure and effective
systems of transportation corridors, where Azerbaijan serves as the
coordinator.
I wish you continued good health, success and prosperity as you
embark on another term of leadership. May Azerbaijan continue to
thrive under your guidance, contributing to sustainability, peace
and prosperity in the region and beyond," the letter reads.
