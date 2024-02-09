CICA Secgen Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I extend heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This momentous occasion reflects the continued trust and confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have placed in your leadership.

Under your visionary guidance, Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable success. Your steadfast commitment has led to the establishment of an independent, modern, sovereign and integral new Azerbaijan, building upon the strong foundations laid by the esteemed national leader Heydar Aliyev.

I commend Azerbaijan's increased role and influence in international affairs, both regionally and globally. The successful completion of the chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and the forthcoming hosting of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) demonstrate Azerbaijan's strong advocacy for a multilateral approach to addressing pressing global challenges.

Furthermore, I express gratitude for your unwavering support of the CICA. Your Excellency's dedication to fostering cooperation and dialogue within the region is truly commendable. I look forward to continuing collaboration with Azerbaijan on various CICA agenda items, especially on the implementation of CICA confidence building measures in the field of the development of secure and effective systems of transportation corridors, where Azerbaijan serves as the coordinator.

I wish you continued good health, success and prosperity as you embark on another term of leadership. May Azerbaijan continue to thrive under your guidance, contributing to sustainability, peace and prosperity in the region and beyond," the letter reads.