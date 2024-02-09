President Of State Of Palestine Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the
State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the
Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of a confident victory in
the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations on your
re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
another term. I wish you continued success in fulfilling your high
responsibilities, and in guiding your country and people towards
their goals and dreams.
Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my pride in our
bilateral relations, my intention to continue working together to
reinforce and develop them for the benefit of our countries and
peoples and my gratitude for your stand on the just cause of
Palestine.
Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency's robust health
and happiness, and for the prosperity and well-being of your
country and people," the letter reads.
