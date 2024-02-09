President Of State Of Palestine Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of a confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for another term. I wish you continued success in fulfilling your high responsibilities, and in guiding your country and people towards their goals and dreams.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my pride in our bilateral relations, my intention to continue working together to reinforce and develop them for the benefit of our countries and peoples and my gratitude for your stand on the just cause of Palestine.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency's robust health and happiness, and for the prosperity and well-being of your country and people," the letter reads.