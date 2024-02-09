Azerbaijani And Swiss Mfas Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Baku has hosted
the next round of political consultations between the Foreign
Ministries of Azerbaijan and Switzerland, the Azerbaijani ministry
told Trend .
Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev led the Azerbaijani
delegation, while Assistant Secretary of State Muriel Peneveyre
headed the Swiss delegation during the consultations.
In the course of the meeting, discussions encompassed the
current state and prospects of bilateral relations, spanning
political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres,
along with cooperation within international organizations.
The sides discussed the upcoming 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. They
emphasized that this event will present new avenues for cooperation
and development.
The event highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts in post-conflict
stabilization, including initiatives for lasting peace, addressing
the mine issue in liberated territories, and extensive
reconstruction projects.
Opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest
during the political consultations.
