President Of Kyrgyzstan Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the presidential election,
Trend reports.
"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
Please accept my sincerest congratulations on your re-election
as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Your victory in the election has become a clear manifestation of
respect and support by the people of Azerbaijan for your dedicated
work and efforts to strengthen the state sovereignty, improve the
well-being of the population, and pursue an independent and open
foreign policy, the foundation of which was laid by the founder of
the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
Your personal contribution to the development of friendly
Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations, which now carry a strategic
nature, is highly appreciated in our country.
I reaffirm our willingness to continue joint efforts to deepen
comprehensive cooperation between our countries.
I wish you robust health and new success in your responsible
state activities for the prosperity of brotherly Azerbaijan," the
letter reads.
