President Of Kyrgyzstan Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9 . President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your victory in the election has become a clear manifestation of respect and support by the people of Azerbaijan for your dedicated work and efforts to strengthen the state sovereignty, improve the well-being of the population, and pursue an independent and open foreign policy, the foundation of which was laid by the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

Your personal contribution to the development of friendly Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations, which now carry a strategic nature, is highly appreciated in our country.

I reaffirm our willingness to continue joint efforts to deepen comprehensive cooperation between our countries.

I wish you robust health and new success in your responsible state activities for the prosperity of brotherly Azerbaijan," the letter reads.