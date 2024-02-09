               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan Commits To Further Enhance Co-Op With Azerbaijan - President Sadyr Japarov


2/9/2024 3:09:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9 . Kyrgyzstan is ready to continue joint efforts to deepen comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in his congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

