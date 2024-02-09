Turkmenistan And Airbus Explore Space Sector Coopetition Opportunities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. Turkmenistan and Airbus company discussed the possibilities of
cooperation in the space sector, Trend reports.
According to the official source, these issues were discussed
during a meeting between the Chairman of the Turkmen Transport and
Communications (Turkmenaragatnashyk) Agency Hajymyrat Hudaygulyev,
and a high-ranking delegation from Airbus, headed by Vice President
for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Jacques Garrigue .
During the meeting, representatives of the company offered
Turkmenistan remote monitoring and space photography services,
which underlines the recognition of Turkmenistan's potential in the
field of advanced space technologies.
The Turkmen side noted that cooperation with Airbus opens up new
opportunities for Turkmenistan in the space sector, adding that the
development of the space industry is of great importance on a
global scale, and Turkmenistan, which has proven its reliability as
a partner of leading companies, is ready to actively use advanced
technologies and promote space research at the regional and global
levels.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Airbus company and Turkmenistan
extends to various fields, including aviation, the space industry
and infrastructure projects.
In general, Airbus provides Turkmenistan with advanced
technologies and solutions in the field of aviation, such as
modernization and renewal of the air fleet, as well as consulting
on the development of airports and infrastructure projects.
