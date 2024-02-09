Seagram's Royal Stag Announces The Second Edition Of Royal Stag Boombox - The Original Sound Of Generation Large

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Following the resounding success of the first edition, Seagram's Royal Stag brings back the experiential music festival, Royal Stag BoomBox, that celebrates the coming together of diverse genres of music - Bollywood and Hip-hop. Creating new beats and an original soundscape, this year's line-up includes eminent artists Badshah, Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Dee MC, Ikka, Dino James and DJ Ali Merchant.

Mumbai, 07th February 2024: Celebrating the spirit of ï¿1⁄2Living it Largeï¿1⁄2, Seagramï¿1⁄2s Royal Stag presents the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a one-of-its-kind musical festival where the best-loved melodies of Bollywood meet the pulsating beats of hip-hop. In an exclusive preview in Mumbai on 07th February 2024, the brand unveiled whatï¿1⁄2s in store at the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox.

For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brings together two distinct genres of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to create the original sound of todayï¿1⁄2s generation, the Generation Large. This is a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.

This cultural movement manifests itself in two unique, engaging formats:

ï¿1⁄2The On-ground format: this format will travel to four of Indiaï¿1⁄2s biggest youth hubs ï¿1⁄2 Bhubaneswar, Indore, Jaipur and Pune, offering marquee musical performances with interactive Phygital activations like insta-live sessions, art showcases, AR/VR installations, AI-based engagement, selfie-booths and more. Last year, the festival witnessed a footfall of over 50K across multiple cities generating 180 Mn+ digital views & 13 Mn+ social interactions.

ï¿1⁄2The In-studio format: a unique musical concept featuring three original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks that will be released as singles and videos across platforms. The 4 original songs from season 1, Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi Ft. Dino James X Jasleen Royal, Hoodie Ft. Bali X Nikhita Gandhi, Mohabbat Ft. Amit Trivedi X SlowCheeta and Imtihaan Ft. EPR X Neeti Mohan garnered close to 70 Mn+ views across multiple OTT & audio platforms.



