Liberia: President Boakai Makes New Appointments In Government

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed additional officials to positions in government affecting the Roberts Flight Information Region, and the Office of the President.
Those appointed are:
1.
Dr. Augustine Konneh, Senior Advisor to the Office of the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs
2.
Mrs. McDella Cooper, Senior Political Advisor to the Office of the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs
3.
Mr. Daniel T. Johnson, Deputy Secretary General for Administrative Affairs, Roberts Flight Information Region
These appointments take immediate effect.
