Eritrea: Half Marathon Championship Held In Commemoration Of Operation Fenkil

The East African Half Marathon Championship took place today, 9 February, along the main streets of the port city of Massawa, marking the 34th anniversary of Operation Fenkil.

A total of 71 athletes from various regions of the country, as well as representatives from Denden Club and individual athletes, participated in the competition. Athletes Samson Amare and Kibrom Gerezgiher from the Southern region, along with Athlete Debesai Desale from Denden Club, clinched the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals, respectively.

In the women's category, covering a distance of 10 km, Athlete Rigbe Habteselasie from the Southern Region, Athlete Yordanos Haileselasie from Denden Club, and Athlete Kudusan Tewolde from the Southern Region secured the first, second, and third positions, respectively.

Additionally, a Paralympics competition and mass sports activities were conducted, with numerous participants joining in the event.

The winners were presented awards, while certificates of recognition were distributed to individuals who contributed to the successful execution of the program.

