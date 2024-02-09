Eritrea: Awards For Outstanding Athletes And Coaches

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Central Region administration honored 32 outstanding athletes, 17 coaches, and 9 clubs in recognition of their remarkable contributions. The event was organized in anticipation of the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, celebrating the notable achievements of athletes from the Central Region who bolstered the national athletics team throughout 2023.

Mr. Asmerom Tsegabrhan, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, emphasized that beyond simply acknowledging the athletes, the program plays a significant role in inspiring fellow athletes to strive for excellence and actively contribute to the sector's development.

Commending the victories achieved thus far, Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Region, urged athletes and coaches to continue their hard work for even greater success.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, senior government, and PFDJ officials, as well as the head of Athletics Federations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.