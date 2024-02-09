Biden Says Countries Receiving US Weapons Must Abide By Int'l Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden issued a memorandum demanding the countries receiving US weapons to abide by international law, international humanitarian law, human rights law and the US policy.

The memorandum issued late Thursday came following increased US calls, including from inside the Congress, to impose restrictions on Israel as it uses US weapons in the Gaza Strip; however, the memorandum did not mention Israel directly.

"For these reasons, I am issuing this memorandum, which requires the Secretary of State to obtain certain credible and reliable written assurances from foreign governments receiving defense articles and, as appropriate, defense services, from the Departments of State and Defense, and requires the Secretaries of State and Defense to provide periodic congressional reports to enable meaningful oversight," Biden said.

"In addition to the requirements of this memorandum, the Secretaries of State and Defense are responsible for ensuring that all transfers of defense articles and defense services by the Departments of State and Defense under any security cooperation or security assistance authorities are conducted in a manner consistent with all applicable international and domestic law and policy, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, the applicable "Leahy Law" (22 U.S.C. 2378d, 10 U.S.C. 362), and NSM-18," he added.

Upon an assessment by the Secretary of State or the Secretary of Defense that the credibility or reliability of assurances provided by the recipient country as required by subsection (a) of this section has been called into question and should be revisited, according to the memo.

It said that the Secretary of State or the Secretary of Defense, as appropriate, shall report to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, within 45 days of such assessment and shall indicate appropriate next steps to be taken to assess and remediate the situation. Such remediation could include actions from refreshing the assurances to suspending any further transfers of defense articles or, as appropriate, defense services.

For any country to which subsection (a) of this section applies and that is deemed by the Secretary of State to be engaged, as of the date of this memorandum, in an active armed conflict in which defense articles covered by this section are used, the Secretary of State shall obtain the assurances outlined in subsection (a) of this section not later than 45 days after the date of this memorandum and shall provide an update to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, regarding the recipient countries that have provided such assurances, it noted.

If the Secretary of State does not obtain such assurances within 45 days of the date of this memorandum, the transfer of defense articles and, as applicable, defense services, shall be paused until the required assurances are obtained, it stated.

For any country to which subsection (a) of this section applies and that is not deemed by the Secretary of State to be engaged, as of the date of this memorandum, in an active armed conflict in which defense articles covered by this section are used, the Secretary of State shall obtain the assurances outlined in subsection (a) of this section not later than 180 days after the date of this memorandum and shall provide an update to the President, through the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, regarding the recipient countries that have provided such assurances.

If the Secretary of State does not obtain such assurances within 180 days of the date of this memorandum, the transfer of defense articles and, as applicable, defense services, shall be paused until the required assurances are obtained.

In furtherance of supporting section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (22 U.S.C. 2378-1) and applicable international law, obtain credible and reliable written assurances from a representative of the recipient country as the Secretary of State deems appropriate that, in any area of armed conflict where the recipient country uses such defense articles, consistent with applicable international law, the recipient country will facilitate and not arbitrarily deny, restrict, or otherwise impede, directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian assistance and United States Government-supported international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance, it concluded. (end)

