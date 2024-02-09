UNICEF Warns Against Military Escalation In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) called on Friday for refraining from military escalation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, where more than 600,000 children and their families have been displaced.

"An escalation of the fighting in Rafah, which is already straining under the extraordinary number of people who have been displaced from other parts of Gaza, will mark another devastating turn in a war that has reportedly killed over 27,000 people - most of them women and children," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a news statement.

She noted that thousands more "could die in the violence or by lack of essential services, and further disruption of humanitarian assistance".

"We need Gaza's last remaining hospitals, shelters, markets and water systems to stay functional. Without them, hunger and disease will skyrocket, taking more child lives," she said.

She appeals to all parties to the conflict to "adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law".

That includes taking the utmost care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, to meet civilians' essential needs and facilitate rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access, she said, warning that military operations in densely populated residential areas can "have indiscriminate effects", Russell said.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and the safe and immediate release of all hostages - especially children - who have suffered so much," she pointed out.

A humanitarian ceasefire "will save lives, and it will allow for the expansion of the humanitarian response, and help provide the best protection for children whose lives and futures are hanging in the balance", she elaborated. (end)

mmj









MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107834393