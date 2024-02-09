Pres. Abbas: Israel's Assault On Rafah Aims To Evict Palestinians Out Of Their Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Friday the Israeli plan to extend the offensive on Gaza to the overcrowded southern city of Rafah, warning the move is "a real threat and a dangerous prelude" to Israel's forcible expulsion of Palestinians out of their land.

In a press statement, the President held the Israeli government fully responsible for the repercussions of this potential escalation, emphasizing the special responsibility of the US administration to prevent what could be a disastrous escalation.

He affirmed that "the Palestinian people will not abandon their land and will not accept being forcibly displaced from their homeland."

Additionally, he called on the United Nations Security Council "to fulfill its responsibilities," adding that "the Israeli occupation's move threatens security and peace in the region and the world. This is a blatant violation of all red lines."

"The time has come for everyone to bear their responsibility in the face of creating another catastrophe that will push the entire region into endless wars," he warned. (end)

nq









MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107834392