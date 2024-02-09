700,000 Sudanese Children Suffer From Life-Threatening Malnutrition - UNICEF

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- The UN children's agency (UNICEF) has warned that tens of thousands of Sudanese children could perish from the worst type of malnutrition this year, which affects at least 700,000 children."The consequences of the past 300 days means that more than 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year," James Elder, spokesperson for UNICEF, told a press conference in Geneva on Friday."UNICEF won't be able to treat more than 300,000 of those without improved access and without additional support. In that case, tens of thousands would likely die."