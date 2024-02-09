721 Attacks On Healthcare Facilities In Occupied Palestinian Territories - WHO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- The World Health Organization (WHO) said that, since October 7th, 721 attacks on medical facilities in the occupied Palestinian areas had been recorded.A WHO spokeswoman, Tarik Jasarevic, stated that approximately 357 of the strikes took place in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 645 fatalities and 818 injuries.at a UN press conference, he added that 364 attacks in the occupied West Bank have resulted in ten fatalities and 62 injuries.