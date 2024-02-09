721 Attacks On Healthcare Facilities In Occupied Palestinian Territories - WHO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- The World Health Organization (WHO) said that, since October 7th, 721 attacks on medical facilities in the occupied Palestinian areas had been recorded.
A WHO spokeswoman, Tarik Jasarevic, stated that approximately 357 of the strikes took place in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 645 fatalities and 818 injuries.
at a UN press conference, he added that 364 attacks in the occupied West Bank have resulted in ten fatalities and 62 injuries.
