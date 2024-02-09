Israeli Prime Minister Orders Military To Evacuate Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered Israel's military, on Friday, to develop a two-pronged strategy to both drive out the last Hamas fighters from Rafah and evacuate Palestinian people from the densely populated southern Gaza city.As criticism increased on Israel over its intention to launch a ground attack on Rafah, the final safe haven for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who are stranded in the city, his office made the announcement.