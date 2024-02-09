Half A Million In Gaza Deprived From Education - UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Philippe Lazzarini, General Commissioner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that more than half a million children do not attend the primary and secondary school system in Gaza.The UN general commissioner denounced that "children (in the enclave) are being robbed of their childhood.""Child casualties in Gaza are tragic, so children's future is at stake," Lazzarini wrote on X.