Two Children Dead In Amman House Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Two children died after inhaling gases in a house fire in Amman on Friday, the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said.He added that a fire broke out inside a residential apartment in the Wadi Al-Seer neighborhood. The fire was put out by the police, firefighting and ambulance personnel in the West Amman Civil Defense Directorate (CDD).He continued by saying that an investigation was launched to identify the cause of the fire.