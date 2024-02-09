               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results


2/9/2024 3:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK ) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2023, was $847 thousand or $0.90 per common share. This compares to $1.3 million or $1.42 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 33%. The decrease in net earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease in non-interest income of $77 thousand and an increase of net interest income of $741 thousand, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $1.0 million over the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income was due to the recording of a tax related adjustment to the bargain purchase gain of $222 thousand from the merger with
Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal"). This decrease was offset by an increase in Mortgage Banking income of $108 thousand over the same period of 2022. $780 thousand of the quarterly increase in non-interest expense was attributable to expenses related to the Elberton Federal merger and higher incentive accruals in the fourth quarter. The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1.5 million, interest income on investments of $181 thousand, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $942 thousand, offset by increases in interest expense on deposits and interest expense on borrowings of $1.9 million.

Unaudited net income, YTD as of December 31, 2023, was $5.9 million, or $6.32 per common share. This compares to $4.1 million or $4.60 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 44% in year-to-date net earnings as compared to the same period in 2022. YTD earnings for 2023 also includes expenses related to our merger with
Elberton Federal of $625 thousand and a recorded bargain purchase gain of $1.8 million.

Total assets as of December 31, 2023, were $589.1 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 10%. Total loans were $342.4 million and total deposits were $532 million as of December 31, 2023. This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, total loans increased 15.6% and total deposits increased 7.5% versus December 31, 2022. The Increase in total deposits and total assets is in part due to the merger with
Elberton. Elberton loans of $19.5 million and deposits of $16.1 million are included in the increase. Book value per share at December 31, 2023 was $40.44 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022. The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, including the bargain purchase gain noted above as well as a year-to-date increase in Other Comprehensive Income, which includes an increase in the fair value of derivatives of $355 thousand as well as a decrease in the Bank's unrealized loss in the investment portfolio of $ 2.6 million.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter and full year results noted, "We are extremely pleased with our performance in 2023. In a year where the banking industry saw an overall decline in earnings, we saw an increase in earnings per share of almost 6% excluding the bargain purchase gain and related merger expenses. I think our team did a fantastic job of navigating a very challenging interest rate environment. Particularly noteworthy was our growth in deposits of approximately 4%, excluding acquired deposits, in a year where the majority of banks experienced a decline in deposits."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County. In February 2024,
Oconee State bank celebrated 64 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank
proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in
January 1999
to serve as the holding company of
Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












12/31/2023

12/31/2022




(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$


53,094,864

$


51,430,016


Securities available for sale (at fair value)

159,634,267

159,640,457


Other investment

449,274

285,500


Mortgage loans held for sale

516,750

140,409









Loans, net of unearned income

346,988,279

300,130,642


Allowance for loan loss

(4,600,281)

(4,549,357)



Loans, net

342,387,998

295,581,285









Premises and equipment

8,795,018

8,000,576


Other assets

24,179,471

21,669,411



Total Assets

$

589,057,644

$

536,747,654







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Liabilities:




Deposits

$

531,966,215

$

494,869,684


Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

1,000,000

--


Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,342,342

9,818,393


Dividends payable

--

--


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,438,498

2,976,386



Total Liabilities

546,747,054

507,664,463








Stockholder's Equity:




Common Stock

2,096,560

1,795,900


Restricted Stock

(71,214)

(43,528)


Additional Paid in Capital

7,042,299

4,176,342


Stock Subscription

--

--


Retained earnings

43,853,919

36,764,762


Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(10,610,974)

(13,610,285)



Total Stockholder's Equity

42,310,589

29,083,191










Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$

589,057,644

$

536,747,654










Book Value Per Share

$




40.44

$




32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












12/31/2023

12/31/2022




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$


5,238,907

$


3,767,185


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

189,258

189,802



Treasuries & Agencies

1,105,512

924,721




Corporate

94,766

94,766


Federal funds sold & other

1,373,046

431,509


Total Interest Income

8,001,489

5,407,982








Interest Expense:




Deposits

1,849,141

275,659


Other

445,200

166,786


Total Interest Expense

2,294,341

442,444










Net interest income

5,707,148

4,965,538








Provision for loan losses

123,109

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

5,584,038

4,965,538








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

179,051

159,193


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--

--


Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal

(221,959)

--


Securities gains (losses), net

0

--


Mortgage banking income

262,196

153,933


SBA loan related income

269,179

260,035


Commissions on investment sales

25,746

21,619


Other

395,100

391,309


Total noninterest income

909,313

986,089








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

3,409,346

2,628,861


Occupancy

367,609

289,423


Other operating

1,573,030

1,402,034


Total noninterest expense

5,349,986

4,320,318










Income before provision for income taxes

1,143,366

1,631,308








Provision for income taxes

296,517

359,706










Net Income

$



846,849

$


1,271,602










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

1,046,262

896,824



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

937,599

896,823



QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$




0.90

$





1.42

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












12/31/2023

12/31/2022




(Unaudited)


Interest Income:




Loans

$


18,281,215

$


13,924,934


Securities available for sale





State, County & Municipal

757,922

765,942



Treasuries & Agencies

4,242,720

2,103,601



Corporate

389,087

379,271


Federal funds sold & other

2,797,443

743,302


Total Interest Income

26,468,388

17,917,050








Interest Expense:




Deposits

4,493,800

783,609


Other

1,323,201

639,116


Total Interest Expense

5,817,000

1,422,725










Net interest income

20,651,387

16,494,325








Provision for loan losses

225,250

--









Net income after provision for loan losses

20,426,136

16,494,325








Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

662,425

645,856


Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

3,900

218,227


Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal

1,836,838

--


Securities gains (losses), net

2,237

749


Mortgage banking income

964,261

1,017,698


SBA loan related income

981,185

1,245,249


Commissions on investment sales

129,198

122,104


Other

1,510,637

1,616,323


Total noninterest income

6,090,682

4,866,206








Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

11,436,803

9,496,173


Occupancy

1,354,236

1,181,164


Other operating

6,471,744

5,354,838


Total noninterest expense

19,262,783

16,032,175










Income before provision for income taxes

7,254,035

5,328,356








Provision for income taxes

1,327,858

1,204,672










Net Income

$


5,926,177

$


4,123,684










Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

1,046,262

896,824



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

937,599

896,823



YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$




6.32

$





4.60

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

