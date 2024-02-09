Colombia: The Star At The 'Big Game'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This weekend, emerging as a formidable contender, Colombian avocados will make a sustainable splash on snack tables nationwide.

Colombia's natural bounty and commitment to environmental stewardship make it a beacon of sustainability and social responsibility in the avocado industry. Avocados in Colombia can grow without irrigation, protecting the country's natural heritage and driving economic growth and resilience in regions once torn by conflict.

For the past five years, Colombia has been shipping avocados to the United States, experiencing remarkable growth in import figures. The country's reputation for year-round availability and quality has piqued the interest of competitors and buyers, making Colombia a rising star in the global market.

Massive events like these fuel the demand for avocados. In fact, according to Corpohass, this year alone, approximately 1.496 tons of Colombian avocados were shipped to the United States, specifically to meet the cravings of football fans.

"With a 12% increase in exports compared to 2022 and a promising trajectory ahead, Colombia, renowned as

The Country of Beauty , is primed to leverage the competitive edge of avocados. This commodity drives our agro-industrial exports and quality employment. At ProColombia, we have been and will continue to spearhead the access and promotion of Colombian avocados to the United States," stated Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

But avocados are just the beginning of this weekend's culinary journey. From arepas, plantain and cassava chips, to exotic fruit cocktails, Colombian gastronomy adds flair to 'Big Game' celebrations.

"Colombia's produce is more than just a game-changer; it's a game-saver. With sustainability as its trademark, Colombian avocados bring quality, fairness, and prosperity to both, families and territories. As we gear up for the Big Game, choose snacks from Colombia that not only score big on flavor but also contribute to the environmental and social well-being of the most biodiverse nation on the planet. Join us in a winning season of taste, sustainability, and positive change", said Luis Gilberto Murillo, Ambassador of Colombia to the United States.

To top it off, as Valentine's Day approaches, Colombia steps into the spotlight, distributing 500 million flowers throughout the United States. (Fun fact: Did you know that over 90% of roses found for Valentine's Day come from Colombia?)

As Americans prepare for the 'Big Game' and revel in the celebration of love, Colombia promises an unforgettable experience-one avocado and flower at a time.

