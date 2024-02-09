               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dubai: Over Dh500,000 Fine, Jail Time For Disclosing, Destroying 'Secret' Govt Information


Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 7:16 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 10:01 PM

Dubai's authority levies a heavy penalty against individuals who carry out nefarious actions with confidential government information or data, as per the Public Prosecution.

The authority announced a hefty penalty of no less than Dh500,000 and a jail time of no less than 7 years for offenders violating the rumours and cybercrime law.

Under this, individuals who obtains, defy, disclose, destroy, modify, expose or delete any confidential government information or data without authorisation will face severe punishment.

