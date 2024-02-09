Qatar-Türkiye Business Forum Reviews Bolstering Trade, Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the sidelines of the Qatar-Türkiye Business Forum held yesterday in Istanbul, Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani met with Vice President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and Chairman of the Istanbul Chamber Şekib Avdagic.

The meeting was attended by QC board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Emadi, as well as President of the Turkish Business Council Basar Arioglu.

The meeting touched on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. It also reviewed the investment climate in the two countries and the incentives and opportunities available.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa praised the close relations between the two fraternal countries in various fields, especially in the business and economic fields, pointing out that Türkiye is an important destination for Qatari investments.

He stressed the importance of developing trade between the two countries to the level of the aspirations of both nations, noting that recent years have witnessed a remarkable development in their trade.

Sheikh Khalifa also stressed that Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, seeks facilitate all ways that contribute to increasing the volume of trade between the two countries.

On his part, Vice President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey and Chairman of the Istanbul Chamber, Şekib Avdagic, stressed the Turkish side's desire to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Qatar.

Avdagic pointed out that Qatar is an important center for trade at the regional level, praising the cooperative relations between the Qatar Chamber, the TOBB, and the Istanbul Chamber. He emphasized the common desire to strengthen these relations and highlighted their positive impact on the private sectors of both countries and trade exchange as well.

Earlier, the activities of the Qatar-Turkiye Business Forum were held in the presence of Sheikh Khalifa. It reviewed cooperation links between both sides and ways to develop them.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Qatari businessmen participating in the Forum, commending their effective interaction and interest in participating in events organised by the Chamber, both inside and outside Qatar.

Speaking at the forum, QC board member Mohamed Al Obaidli said that Qatari-Turkish relations have witnessed unprecedented development in all fields, indicating that the two countries are associated with close and developed cooperation relations at all levels and in all fields, especially in terms of trade and economic relations.

This is evident through the number of agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between both sides in all fields and activities of the Supreme Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee that performs a prominent role in strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries and opening new horizons, especially in the fields of commerce and economics.

Al Obaidli noted that there are close cooperation relations between the Qatar Chamber and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, pointing out that both parties exchange business visits to review investment opportunities and explore ways to enhance trade exchange.

Regarding mutual investments, he said there are hundreds of Turkish companies investing in the Qatari market, either with full Turkish capital or in partnership with Qatari companies in various sectors such as trade, contracting, health, manufacturing, services, hospitality, and others.

He added:“On the other hand, there are many Qatari companies own businesses in Turkiye across various sectors including tourism, finance, real estate, and others, Turkiye is considered a distinguished investment destination for Qataris, and Qatar is regarded as one of the largest foreign investors in Turkiye.”

On his part, TOBB's Vice President Şekib Avdagic praised the close relations between the two countries, pointing out that Turkey admires the economic diversity of Qatar. He also highlighted the common desire between both sides towards fostering commercial and economic cooperation and developing trade exchange to higher levels.

On his part, TOBB's Vice President Şekib Avdagic praised the close relations between the two countries, pointing out that Türkiye admires the economic diversity of Qatar. He also highlighted the common desire between both sides to foster commercial and economic cooperation and to develop trade exchange to higher levels.

Speaking at the forum, Basar Arioglu, President of the Turkish Business Council, praised the development of trade and economic relations between Qatar and Turkey, expressing the desire to further develop them to contribute to increasing the trade volume between the two countries.