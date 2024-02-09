IIA Qatar Chapter To Host Conference On Internal Auditing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: IIA QATAR 7th National Conference on Internal Auditing will be held on February 18-19, 2024, with the theme“Be Brave” at Intercontinental Beach & Spa Hotel. The conference will be under the patronage of Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

The inaugural session will have a special address by IIA Qatar Patron H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, Chairman Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development, and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry.

Al Attiyah Architectural Group Holding Company is the event's title sponsor, with other sponsors including Qatar Islamic Bank, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Mazars, Protiviti, and Qatar National Bank.

Adel Al Hashimi, President, Chris Adonis, Conference Chair, and the Board and Conference committee members are working hard to present this conference after a gap of 4 years. Jenitha John, Past Chairperson, IIA Global 2020/21 Global Chairman of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Naji Fayad, Board Member of the International Internal Audit Standards Board (IIASB), and Adulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board - UAE Internal Auditors Association, are some of the prominent speakers, in addition to twenty top experts from internal audit domains. There is good representation from Qatar's consulting and academic resources to bring local flavor and to relate deliberations directly to Qatar's business environment.

“The two days of the conference will provide wholesome knowledge and insight even to newcomers to audit and refresh career auditors. The much-needed 16 CPE hours are to be granted for those who attend. The event's pricing is low to benefit students and beginners to learn and network with professionals,” said Sundaresan Rajeswar, Board Member of the IIA Qatar.

Those interested may contact Girish - Mob. 55841215 (English) and Mahmoud - Mob. 7737 7744 (Arabic) or E-mail: [email protected] . The last date for registration is 10th February 2024.