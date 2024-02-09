Zamer Claims Al Arish Cup With Convincing Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The trainer-jockey duo of Rudy Nerbonne and Lukas Delozier emerged as winners in yesterday's feature as Zamer registered an impressive victory to clinch the Al Arish Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse.



The connections of Zamer pose for a photo after their win. PICS: Juhaim/QREC

The Al Shahania Stud-owned horse showcased slick pace throughout the 1300m Purebred Arabian Conditions race, finishing almost three lengths ahead of second-placed Safi Al Zaman, ridden by Jefferson Smith. Soufiane Saadi guided Ahmed Kobeissi-trained Battash De Faust to third place.

It was the second title of the day for Delozier as he also teamed up with Mohammed Hussain Afroz-trained Espirito to win the Thoroughbred Handicap, one of the eight races contested during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 20th Al Uqda Meeting.