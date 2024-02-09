Tech/Health Stock News Bite - Syra Health (NASDAQ: SYRA) Gains Over 300% On News Of Partnership For A Federal Contract Valued At $75 Billion

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Tech/Healthcare Stock News Bite - Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA ) , a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced that it has been selected as a subcontractor for a contract awarded to Caduceus Healthcare, Inc. by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Families and Children (ACR), Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Medical Staffing and Support, valued at $75 billion.

The stock closed at $4.8500+3.7000 (+321.74%) at the end of trading February 8th.

According to the news, Syra Health will provide multiple services to Georgia-based Caduceus Healthcare, Inc., which is the prime contractor in support of this multi-billion-dollar Federal Influx Care Facilities contract.

The contract establishes a multiple-award vehicle for providing temporary shelter, care facilities, direct care services, medical care, case management, education, and transportation in support of HHS's Influx Care Facilities.

"Syra is honored to be part of this important federal contract to help ensure the welfare, health, and safety of children through this important program," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health. "We look forward to a long-standing partnership with Caduceus Healthcare in fulfillment of this multi-year contract."

Syra Health has served as a trusted partner to state and local governments offering specialized services catered specifically to the diverse needs of government healthcare. Syra's solutions ensure efficient management, cost-effectiveness, and accessible healthcare delivery. Syra Health announced the launch of its federal government solutions business unit in December of 2023 to build upon its years of service in the state and local government sector.

"We are thrilled about the rapid success of our federal government solutions through this partnership that has awarded us our first federal-based contract," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our ability to service local, state, and now federal agency agreements, provides us with broadened capabilities and experience that will serve us well as we continue to bid on additional federal contracts."

