Bittele Electronics Expands Markham Facility To Enhance Inventory Accuracy

Bittele Electronics Markham, ON Facility

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bittele Electronics, a leading provider of prototype and small-to-mid volume PCB assembly services , announces the expansion of its Markham assembly facility. The strategic move aims to improve inventory accuracy and streamline operations for valued customers.

The expansion primarily focuses on enhancing the component warehouse, allowing Bittele Electronics to provide more storage space for consigned inventory. As extended part lead times continue to challenge the component market, Bittele Electronics recognizes the importance of efficient inventory management. With the expanded warehouse, the company can now store consigned parts for ongoing and upcoming orders. Additionally, they offer the option of purchasing and stocking critical items from a customer's Bill of Materials (BOM) upon request.

Ben Peng Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion:“We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients. By expanding our Markham facility, we strengthen our ability to meet their needs promptly and accurately. The increased storage capacity ensures that our inventory remains well-organized and readily accessible.”

In addition to the expanded warehouse, Bittele Electronics has invested in cutting-edge technology. They have recently installed a new Soltec Wave Soldering Machine, which will be utilized for larger-volume, through-hole assembly. This addition complements their existing Ersa Selective Soldering Machine and will be operational later this summer.

Bittele Electronics remains dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Their expanded facility reflects their commitment to staying at the forefront of the electronics manufacturing industry.

About Bittele Electronics

Bittele Electronics has been in business since 2003, providing turn-key PCB assembly services for prototype and low-volume electronic contract manufacturing. With their head office in Toronto, Canada, and production facilities in China, they offer cost-effective one-stop PCB assembly services, including PCB fabrication, parts procurement, and final circuit board assembly. For more information, visit

