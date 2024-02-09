Sunergy Systems Contributed To Numerous Non-Profits In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company , once again provided thousands of dollars to organizations and institutions in Washington, and elsewhere.Throughout 2023 the employees of Sunergy Systems selected non-profits that the company and the individuals contributed to on a quarterly basis. Over $56,000, or 9% of the company's profit was distributed to 15 charitable institutions, including some supporting the solar industry in Washington and solar for those in developing countries, and others in support of recovery from the Lahaina, Maui fires.The list is as follows:WASEIA linkOlympia Community Solar linkSolar Washington linkSpark Northwest linkBrighten Haiti linkKUOW linkKEXP linkSustainable Ballard linkPower To Decide linkWashington Trails Association linkEnd of Life WA linkSound Experience linkPlanned Parenthood linkMaui Food Bank linkHawaii Community Foundation linkAll of the non-profits have expressed their appreciation. Here are some samples:Your generous donation is going to make a massive difference for our Apprentices. Since the opening of our Training Center, they have been sleeping on travel air-mats on the floor. We are going to use part of it to buy bunk beds and mattresses for the 2 dorm rooms!- Kevin Keene, Founder, President, Brighten HaitiAs a small non-profit organization finding operating funding is much more challenging than funding solar projects. Your team's contribution will go a long way!- Mason Rolph, President, Olympia Community Solar“We are so proud of our staff for their dedication to giving back” stated Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems.“They are passionately involved in directing the company's charitable giving and contribute on their own through profit sharing!”As an Employee-Owned Corporation, the company works hard every day to maintain their goals of supporting their community and beyond while becoming established as one of the most well-respected and experienced solar providers in the Pacific Northwest. Sunergy Systems continues to attract the best solar professionals in the industry who take great pride in their work and consistently support the company culture of integrity, quality, and impeccable customer service. This award-winning residential dealer is a full-service solar company , handling the solar energy process for customers including system design, permitting, installation, and backup storage. For more information visit sunergysystems.About Sunergy SystemsSince 2005 Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. Offering one of Washington State's most comprehensive warranty and performance guarantee, Sunergy Systems has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers' energy needs. Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Because they have one of the state's longest-tenured solar teams, every customer has a crew of seasoned professionals throughout all stages of their solar experience for a seamless and simple process. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, cost effective, and adds significant value to properties.###

