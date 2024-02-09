One Killed, Five Injured In Car Accident In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- One person was killed and five were injured when their car and pick up truck collided in in Al-Mashre'a neighborhood of the Northern Jordan Valley district, Irbid governorate.Dr. Moayed Al-Shakour, the director of the Abu Ubaida Governmental Surgeon Hospital, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that after the accident victims were evacuated by civil defense personnel.According to him, one of the accident victims passed away as a result of his injuries, and one of the cases was critical. The remainder of the injured were in stable condition when he was brought to intensive care.