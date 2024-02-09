Enactus-DCAC Unveils Innovative Farm Cold Storage Solutions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 9 (KNN) Enactus-Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), an international student organisation, has introduced evaporative cooling-based technology in cold storage solutions to tackle the challenge of inadequate storage facilities for farmers.

Labelled Project Zaraat, the pioneering technology has been developed in collaboration with Michigan State University and the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

This cost-effective and eco-friendly storage solution extends the shelf life of produce by up to 10 days, thereby preserving freshness and reducing wastage.

In addition to infrastructure enhancements, Project Zaraat also focuses on fostering connections with B2B aggregators to improve farmers' income and ensure payment security.

Moreover, the initiative involves organising farmers into Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to strengthen their collective bargaining power and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the face of climate change.

This endeavour seeks to uplift farming communities by addressing post-harvest losses and facilitating market connections.

The impact of Project Zaraat is substantial, with post-harvest losses reduced by 60 per cent and energy consumption cut by 20 per cent. Generating revenue exceeding 3.7 lakhs and directly benefiting over 250 farmers, Zaraat serves as a beacon of hope for farming communities.

Future plans include expanding into additional communities by implementing similar storage solutions, thereby empowering more farmers.

In India, post- harvest losses amount to approximately Rs 93,000 crore per year. Small and marginal farmers, who constitute almost 86 per cent of the farmer base in India, bear the brunt of this problem.

Farmers often face challenges due to inadequate storage and transportation infrastructure, leading to distress sales and significant losses.

Notably, Project Zaraat represented India at the prestigious Enactus World Cup 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Among 90+ teams from 16 countries, Zaraat emerged as a finalist in two global races: Race to Feed the Planet and Race to Climate Action.

The project's outstanding performance led to a remarkable achievement as the Runners-up in the Race to Feed the Planet Competition, showcasing excellence and innovation on a global stage.

