Amir To Meet Hungarian President On Sunday

QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will meet on Sunday with the President of Hungary HE Katalin Novak and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan.

HH the Amir and the Hungarian president will hold talks on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing a host of issues of common concern.

Hungarian president arrives in Doha

