Amir To Meet Hungarian President On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will meet on Sunday with the President of Hungary HE Katalin Novak and the accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan.
HH the Amir and the Hungarian president will hold talks on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing a host of issues of common concern.
Read Also
Hungarian president arrives in Doha
MENAFN09022024000063011010ID1107834122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.