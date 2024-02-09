               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Slovenia's Role In The Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain


2/9/2024 2:17:32 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) 斯洛文尼亚在全球药品供应链中的角色

  • Pусский (ru) Роль Словении в глобальной цепи поставок фармацевтической продукции
    Switzerland's becoming increasingly dependent on Slovenia's pharmaceutical industries. For decades, Novartis and Sandoz have been investing large sums of money into the Balkan nation, turning into a key partner for development and manufacturing of both innovative and copycat drugs.

    MENAFN09022024000210011054ID1107834046


