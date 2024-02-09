Movement Exploration Workshop

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Workshop Entdecken durch Bewegung



During dance performances, the association Ecoute Voir (Listen See) offers workshops for visually impaired spectators. Over the course of an hour, participants are introduced to some of the key movements in the show they will be attending, and practise them so that they can feel them in their bodies. The workshop concludes with a visit to the set, to get a feel for the stage space, discover the objects on stage, and sometimes even familiarise themselves with the voices of the actors and actresses who will be performing in the play.

