               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Movement Exploration Workshop


2/9/2024 2:17:32 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Workshop Entdecken durch Bewegung

  • Français (fr) Atelier d'exploration par le mouvement
  • عربي (ar) ورشة الاستكشاف من خلال الحركة
  • Pусский (ru) Семинар для слабовидящих зрителей
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    During dance performances, the association Ecoute Voir (Listen See) offers workshops for visually impaired spectators. Over the course of an hour, participants are introduced to some of the key movements in the show they will be attending, and practise them so that they can feel them in their bodies. The workshop concludes with a visit to the set, to get a feel for the stage space, discover the objects on stage, and sometimes even familiarise themselves with the voices of the actors and actresses who will be performing in the play.

    You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

    MENAFN09022024000210011054ID1107834045


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search