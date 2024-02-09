Brazil Poultry Sales To UAE, Saudi Arabia Up

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian poultry exports to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were up in January compared to a year earlier, industry lobby ABPA reported on Thursday (8). Year-on-year overall exports were down both in volume and revenue, though.

According to a study by ABPA, Japan was the top importer of poultry from Brazil in January, totaling 40,100 tonnes, up 6.4% from January 2023. Second leading importer was the UAE at 38,700 tonnes, up 7.5% from January last year. China, third, imported 38,400 tonnes, down 36.2% year on year. Fouth came Saudi Arabia, up 7.9% to 34,900 tonnes.

ABPA Markets director Luís was quoted as saying in a statement that“despite the complicated situation surrounding the Red Sea, Middle East states keep standing out, with significant increases in imports.” According to figures from ABPA, January saw 404,900 tonnes exported, down 3.8%. The shipments grossed USD 683.6 million, down 20.2% compared to January 2023.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Rodrigo Fonseca/AFP

