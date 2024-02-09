Brazil’S Lula Plants Olive Tree At Palestinian Embassy

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was honored at a dinner party on Thursday (8) at the Embassy of Palestine in Brasília. At the meeting, Lula and his host Palestinian ambassador and Council of Arab Ambassadors to Brazil dean Ibrahim Alzeben planted an olive tree. In his speech at the event, the Brazilian president called for the resumption of talks to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Pictured above, Lula and Alzeben plant a tree surrounded by guests.

Lula arrived at the dinner at 7pm together with first lady Janja da Silva. Alongside Alzeben, he planted an olive tree accompanied by representatives of Arab, Islamic, and African states.“It is time to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe that has plagued the more than 2 million Palestinians who live in Gaza,” he said.“Ladies and gentlemen, for 75 years the world has awaited on a solution for the just aspiration for their own state. Be certain that Brazill will do our utmost to end the current outbreak of violence. It is urgent that talks between Israel and the Palestinian National Authority resume with the support of the international community, including the developing countries,” said the president.

Guests included ambassadors and ministers

Besides Lula and Janja, the dinner was attended by vice president and Development, Industry, Trade and Services minister Geraldo Alckmin, second lady Lu Alckmin, ministers Fernando Haddad (of Finance), Ricardo Lewandowski (Justice), Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), Paulo Pimenta (Social Communication Secretariat), special advisor Celso Amorim, secretary for Africa and the Middle East Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, secretary-general of Foreign Affairs Maria Laura da Rocha. The event was also attended by Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) president Osmar Chohfi and CEO & secretary-general Tamer Mansour.

Alzeben told ANBA that he feels honored“for the prestigious and historical visit of Mr. President and Madam First Lady and Mr. Vice President and his wife and Brazilian ministers and ambassadors.” He added that the olive tree plant symbolizes the“pacifist and humane essence of President Lula and his deep commitment to justice and peace.” While accompanying and helping Lula in planting the tree, Alzeben told him:“You are planting hope for the Palestinian people and the world, God willing.”

Trip to Egypt

Lula embarks on an official trip to Egypt next week. He will meet Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in celebration of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. According to information made public by Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the relation has strengthened in recent months with the negotiations for the rescue of Brazilians from Gaza Strip and the opening up of the Egyptian market to products from Brazil. During his stint in Egypt, Lula will discuss the creation of a non-stop air route between Cairo and São Paulo. Late last year a flight by Egypt's flagship airline Egypt Air was carried out between the two cities, operated by a third-party company. The route was discontinued, though.

Lula's trip to Africa will also include a state visit to Ethiopia and a participation as guest at the African Union Summit. There is a chance that Lula meets with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas during his visit to Ethiopia. Egypt and Ethiopia are the two African countries that were invited to be part of the BRICS organization founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

