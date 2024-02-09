Tamil Nadu Emerges As Automotive Electronics Hub, Poised For Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Feb 9 (KNN) Tamil Nadu is positioning itself as a key player in the automotive electricals and electronics sector, capitalising on its strengths at the intersection of conventional automobile technology, electronics hardware, and software.

V Arun Roy, the state industries secretary, highlighted this potential at the Automotive Electricals and Electronic Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Chennai held on Thursday.

Roy emphasised Tamil Nadu's leadership across these sectors, paving the way for it to become the automotive electronics capital of India, reported TOI.

The state's robust electronics industry, which surpassed USD 5.3 billion in exports last year, is a testament to its capabilities.

Roy expressed confidence in maintaining the top position in electronics exports, signalling further growth prospects.

The convergence of automotive and electronics industries in Tamil Nadu has attracted major global players, choosing the state as their manufacturing base for South Asia.

Srivats Ram, vice-chairman of CII Tamil Nadu and MD of Wheels India, noted the ecosystem's appeal to global companies, positioning Tamil Nadu as a significant electronic hardware hub.

The recent Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet unveiled a semiconductor and advanced electronics policy, aiming to boost the sector's contribution to India's electronic exports from 30 per cent to 40 per cent.

This strategic move underscores the state's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the automotive electronics segment.

In parallel, the automotive industry is witnessing global megatrends closely linked to India's automotive and mobility sector.

Amit Jain, summit chairman and executive director of Uno Minda, highlighted the anticipated growth in India's electric vehicle (EV) segment.

With projections of 20 per cent to 50 per cent growth in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler EV market and 10 per cent to 20 per cent growth in the four-wheeler segment, India presents significant opportunities for industry players.

Tamil Nadu's strategic positioning, coupled with its conducive policies and burgeoning ecosystem, sets the stage for it to emerge as a prominent player in the automotive electronics landscape.

As the sector continues to evolve, Tamil Nadu stands ready to harness its growth potential and solidify its position as a hub for automotive innovation and manufacturing.

(KNN Bureau)