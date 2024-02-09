Cabinet Approves Rs 12,343 Crore Indian Railways Project For Transportation Of Commodities

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 9 (KNN) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced six ambitious projects worth Rs 12,343 crore within the Railways Ministry on Thursday.

These initiatives aim to streamline operations and alleviate congestion on some of the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

Aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, the projects are poised to empower communities by fostering comprehensive development, thereby enriching employment and self-employment prospects in the region, as stated by the Ministry of Railways.

Covering 18 districts spread across six states - Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Nagaland - the approved projects are strategically selected to bolster the transportation of essential commodities such as food grains, fertilisers, coal, cement, and more.

According to the Railways Ministry, these endeavours are projected to augment freight traffic by a substantial 87 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum), significantly enhancing the nation's logistics capabilities while concurrently reducing carbon emissions and oil imports.

With Indian Railways serving as an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, it stands poised to contribute to both environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.

Furthermore, these projects will lead to the expansion of the current railway network by 1020 kilometres, thereby enhancing connectivity and accessibility across the region.

Moreover, it is estimated that approximately three crore man-days of employment opportunities will be generated for residents in the states involved, further catalysing socio-economic development.

By focusing on capacity augmentation and infrastructural enhancements, Indian Railways is not only poised to alleviate congestion and streamline operations but also foster inclusive growth and employment generation in the regions it serves.

The approval of these projects signifies a significant stride towards realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India while concurrently bolstering the nation's transportation infrastructure and creating ample employment opportunities.

(KNN Bureau)