Msmes In Meerut Mini-Gas Cylinder Cluster Gather To Seek Solutions Of Key Issues

for the first time the representatives of the largest Mini-Gas Cylinder cluster in India, got together to identify their common obstacles and seek solutions.

The Meerut Citizen Forum (MCF) which had conducted the study, identified 14 manufacturing clusters and 6 services clusters and Mini-Gas Cylinder cluster was one of them.



The meeting was attended by over 20 representatives, where primary concerns discussed were such as access to finance, quality infrastructure, technological resources, and common facility centres.

Following this, the cluster pledged to furnish detailed information regarding their issues, paving the way for MCF to facilitate meetings with banks and relevant authorities to offer tailored assistance.

The meeting was facilitated by representatives from the Meerut Industrial Development Forum (MIDFO) - S.P. Gupta, a Chartered Accountant, and Girish Kumar from Sai Electricals.



S.P. Gupta outlined a three-pronged approach, emphasising short-term goals to resolve finance-related challenges, medium-term objectives focusing on common facility centres, and long-term plans addressing the establishment of industrial estates.

Gupta emphasised collaborative efforts aimed at resolving the issues facing industrial clusters in Meerut. He underscored the collective commitment to finding solutions and driving progress in the region's industrial landscape.

Looking ahead, the agenda for the forthcoming meeting will prioritise discussions on upgrading these industrial clusters into full-fledged industrial estates and the establishment of common facility centers.

The meeting was one of series of meetings being held by different clusters in Meerut following the study which was commissioned by MCF in association with national MSME Federation- FISME and was conducted by former Senior Economic Advisor of Government of India Manak Singhi.

