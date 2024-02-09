New York Fashion Week: Tadashi Shoji's Fall / Winter 2024 Collection Captures The Spirit Of The Woods

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tadashi Shoji, a global woman's formal wear and bridal brand known for its impeccable fit, trademark ease, and effortless femininity, premiers Fall / Winter 2024 collection inspired by an enchanted forest.

On Friday, February 9th, 2024, at 2:00 pm EST, Tadashi Shoji debuted his Fall / Winter 2024 collection with IMG as part of New York Fashion Week. The digital-only presentation was launched on nyfw and .

In the heart of an enchanted forest our Fall-Winter 2024 collection comes to life as a story spun from the threads of the woods. As the moon ascends, evening gowns and cocktail dresses take center stage, each piece becoming a chapter in this tale.

Intricate motifs inspired by leaves flourishing in the heart of the woods.

Soft chiffon adorned with a forest print transports you to canopies of trees under a star-studded night sky.

Floral embroidered dresses with hand appliquéd 3-D flowers add a touch of nature's depth.

Chenille embroideries evoke leaves rustling in the gentle breeze.

For Fall-Winter 2024, we invite you to don not just a garment but a piece of a fantastical story, where the magic of the forest is woven into the fabric of your attire.



The luxury-within-reach collection of evening gowns, tea-length dresses, and cocktail looks are priced between $300 and $700.



Photographer Andrew Yee lensed the collection, and videographers Eric Longden filmed the digital presentation. Styled by John Bonifacio, models Carla Mattei, Dounia Janowcz, and Jessica Le Bleis are photographed in an enchanted forest-themed set. Hair and makeup artist Michelle Mungcal created a romantic look with a shimmery green and bronze look inspired by lush foliage.

"Let each gown and dress be a chapter in your own adventure.

Where your movements dance in harmony with the spirit of the woods, creating a tapestry of enchantment that lasts beyond the winter winds," says Shoji's show notes.



Following the New York Fashion Week official launch, the Fall / Winter 2024 collection is available to view on .

About Tadashi Shoji

Designer Tadashi Shoji, who stems from an artistic background, started his occasion wear brand in 1982 after noticing the few occasion dress options in the contemporary market. Celebrity fans include Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Mirai Nagasu, Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The TADASHI SHOJI brand is carried in over 700 major department and specialty stores worldwide. The company operates offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai and showrooms in New York City and Tokyo.

