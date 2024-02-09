Apple Rush Company, Inc. Unveils Bold Plan: Anticipates Reducing Up To 3 Billion Shares And Bolstering Shareholder Value

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Acquires ACE, Adding Estimated $3.5 Million in Revenue for 2024

Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) proudly announces strategic move to reduce up to 3 billion shares from its issued and outstanding common shares. This proactive step reflects the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing shareholder value and marks a pivotal moment in its ongoing restructuring efforts. Just last month, the company announced it had reduced its authorized common shares by over 39 Billion, further solidifying its dedication to optimizing shareholder returns.

In recent news, Apple Rush Company, Inc. announced the acquisition of ACE (Alkhemical Roots CE), formerly Mo Botanicals, a pioneering force in the Plant Extraction space. In this groundbreaking agreement, APRU has solidified its standing as an industry leader, with Senior Staff & Management seamlessly integrating into the visionary future of the company.

ACE's R&D team, coupled with the company's culture boasting over 30 years of experience in plant medicine, is renowned for its cutting-edge extraction technology. This expertise has fueled remarkable financial growth, with ACE reporting $900k in revenue in 2022 and an impressive $1.6 million in 2023. With a projected revenue exceeding $3.5 million for 2024, ACE is poised for a substantial fourfold increase in production capacity, further amplifying its significance within the industry.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU, expressed his confidence in this venture, stating, "It is just this type of growth and potential that assured me that ACE was the right company for APRU to become involved with in this acquisition."

Torgerud concluded, "This incredible accomplishment played a substantial role in our decision to move forward with the acquisition of ACE."

Apple Rush expresses its excitement to share this remarkable opportunity with loyal shareholders, with further updates anticipated soon. The company extends heartfelt thanks for the continued loyalty and support.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.: The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 50 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to , , href="" rel="nofollow" kratomwav with our expanded product portfolio.

About ACE (Alkhemical Roots CE): At Alkhemical Roots we have a passion for plants & their natural ability to enhance peoples quality of life. Utilizing premium materials coupled with great care & attention to detail throughout the processes we employ, we strive to preserve the natural integrity of our plant allies in the mindfully formulated extracts & products we offer.

