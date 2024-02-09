NEW PSA: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Valerie June Call On Congress And President Biden To Pass Healthcare Price Transparency Legislation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Power to the Patients announced a new public service announcement (PSA) set to air in Washington, D.C. featuring 2024 Grammy-winning Best Country Album Artist Lainey Wilson, 2024 two-time Grammy-nominated break-out country music star Jelly Roll, and 2023 Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June. The musical trio are raising their voices with Power to the Patients to fight for a more affordable and equitable healthcare system through systemwide price transparency.

Valerie June , who has been diagnosed with Type 1.5 diabetes, said, "Whenever you go to a coffee shop or a store, you see the price and know how much it's going to cost, but for someone to be struggling with a terminal or chronic disease or injury or illness and not be presented with the prices or what something is going to cost is robbery. It is so wrong. Transparency is key so we are able to make informed choices about our care and to ensure that we are not being overcharged."

Hospitals and Insurers are robbing all of us.

100 million Americans drowning in medical debt.

When hospitals and insurers don't show their prices they charge us whatever they want.

Their greed is destroying the American Dream.

We look to our elected officials in Congress to put a stop to the overcharging.

Empower us with real prices. And hold hospitals and insurance companies accountable.

We demand actual prices and true transparency in healthcare.

Power to the Patients.

The PSA will air on television in Washington, D.C. and on digital platforms across the country. Power to the Patients will also have plane pull banners over Las Vegas this weekend.



Background





Despite rules requiring hospitals and insurers to disclose prices, just 36% of hospitals are fully complying with the rules.



According to recent polling, 94% of Americans support healthcare price transparency.



In December, a bipartisan group of Senators introduced legislation to strengthen and expand healthcare price transparency requirements (S.3548 ), empowering all healthcare consumers to get the best care at the best price. The Senate legislation built on the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act (H.R.5378 ), which was overwhelmingly passed by the U.S. House of Representatives last year.



About Power to the Patients

"Power to the Patients" is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to creating a more affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare system through price transparency. For years, hospitals and insurers have been disregarding rules requiring them to disclose prices to patients in advance of care. Patients, families, workers, unions, and employers need systemwide healthcare price transparency to make fully informed decisions about the cost and quality of their care. All healthcare consumers have the right to upfront prices. Our Health. Our Money. Power to the Patients. Additional information and PSAs at

powertothepatients .



