Heat Exchanger Market To Grow By USD 5.06 Billion From 2022 To 2027, Alfa Laval AB And API Heat Transfer Inc. Are Among The Key Companies - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat exchanger market



USD 5.06 billion from 2022

to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.1% during the forecast period. The market is segmented

by end-user (Chemical and petrochemical, Oil and gas, HVAC and R, Power, and Food and beverages and others), product (shell and tube, plate and frame, cooling tower, air-cooled, and others),

and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Alfa Laval AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Boyd Corp., Chart Industries Inc., Danfoss AS, Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Exchanger Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Guntner GmbH and Co. KG., Hisaka Works Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Thermal Edge Inc., Thermax Ltd., Xylem Inc., and Mersen Corporate Services SAS are key companies.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

rising demand from the water and wastewater industry is a key factor driving market growth.

Plate and spiral heat exchangers enhance water treatment energy efficiency, crucial in regions facing water scarcity like North Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Population growth, urbanization, and higher water consumption drive the urgency for efficient treatment. India and China have government projects for wastewater treatment. Industries must comply with stricter water conservation regulations. In addition,

APAC

is estimated to

contribute

37%

to the growth by

2027.

India's significant oil and gas projects drive demand for heat exchangers, supported by 100% FDI in natural gas, petroleum, and refineries. China's oil and gas exploration and extensive wastewater treatment sector, with over 3,500 municipal plants, further boost heat exchanger growth in APAC.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Chemical and petrochemical, Oil and gas, HVAC and R, Power, and

Food and beverages and others), product (shell and tube, plate and frame, cooling tower, air-cooled, and others),

and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).



chemicals and petrochemicals segment

will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Heat exchangers are essential in chemical industries for processes like product heating, cooling, and heat recovery. They require corrosion resistance and TEMA and ASME certifications. Industries like agriculture, food, environment, transportation, and decor also use heat exchangers. New petrochemical projects will boost the market demand for heat exchangers.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Technological advances in the design of heat exchangers

is a primary trend shaping the market growth.

Fouling of heat exchangers

is a significant challenge restricting market growth.



Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of this

Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Heat Exchanger Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Heat Exchanger Market companies

Heat exchangers contribute significantly to energy efficiency

Heat exchangers play a critical role in various applications, facilitating heat transfer in systems where heating or cooling is required. They are used in HVAC systems for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, as well as in industrial processes for efficient energy management. Different types of heat exchangers, such as shell and tube heat exchangers, plate heat exchangers, and finned tube heat exchangers, are employed based on specific requirements. The choice of heat exchanger materials is crucial for durability and performance in diverse operating conditions. Overall, heat exchangers contribute significantly to energy efficiency and are integral to the global heat exchanger market.

