The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation Announce Local Nonprofit Organizations Receiving Microgrants

Microgrant program provides support to smaller, up-and-coming local nonprofits to assist in growing their organizations

- OMYF President Linda Landman Gonzalez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the Orlando Magic 's continuing commitment to the Central Florida community, the team announced the nine local nonprofit organizations receiving microgrants through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF). The microgrants totaled $60,000 and are part of the $1 million the team will distribute through the OMYF this season.

The OMYF's microgrant program provides targeted financial support to local, smaller organizations who share the OMYF's vision of a brighter future for the youth in Central Florida. The program represents the foundation's belief in the power of community-driven solutions, grassroots projects, and the unwavering dedication of individuals who want to make a difference. This is the first round of microgrants which will be distributed quarterly.

“We recognize that many worthwhile projects, programs or ideas may lack the necessary funding to take off,” said OMYF President Linda Landman Gonzalez.“The OMYF microgrant program is here to bridge that gap, offering accessible funding to those who are committed to creating positive change. Through this program, we aim to empower individuals to turn their visionary ideas into actionable projects or programs that can shape our community's future.”

The OMYF's nine organizations receiving microgrants, program information, and amount granted:

Theatre South Playhouse | TSP Intern Program - Spring 2024 ($5,000)

L.O.V.E. Our Youth, Inc. | Youth Advisory Board for Avalon Park School ($10,000)

GROW Healthy Kids, Inc | GROW trust: Inspiring positive interactions between cops & kids. ($5,000)

Fresh Breath International-DBA Boys2Men Mentoring | Fit4Life ($5,000)

The VERB Kind | Mentoring Incarcerated youth in the DJJ system ($5,000)

The Cloud Family Foundation | Level-Up Brother ($5,000)

Mental Health Education | Free Mental Health Education - Orange, Seminole, Osceola Counties ($5,000)

The Gift of Swimming | Healthy Kids through Swimming ($10,000)

8 Cents in a Jar | Teach Students Money Expo ($10,000)

The Magic announced in August $1,000,000 in grants would be distributed through the OMYF in three ways – a summer grant cycle, a winter grant cycle and microgrants. The first set of grants (summer grant cycle) were distributed in surprise visits August 15-17 to 10 nonprofit organizations in Orange and Seminole counties assisting at-risk youth in Central Florida. Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw presented the 10 organizations a bronze basketball keepsake and an OMYF novelty check with the amount they were granted at each of the visits. The nonprofit organizations receiving summer grants included Orange County School Readiness Coalition, DBA Early Learning Coalition of Orange County ($50,000); The Sharing Center ($25,000); Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida ($50,000); Hearts, Hands, and Hope ($25,000); City Year ($50,000); Shepherd's Hope ($25,000); Hope CommUnity Center ($50,000); Boys Town Central Florida, Inc. ($20,000); JFS Orlando ($45,000); A Gift For Teaching, Inc. ($30,000).

The next set of grant recipients (winter grant cycle) will be announced later in February 2024. Approximately $510,000 will be distributed to the second set of grantees (to be determined) in February. All of the grants will assist at-risk youth in Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Osceola counties.

This marks the 16th time the team has distributed at least $1 million to the community with the Magic granting more than $29 million over the past 34 years to local nonprofit community organizations through the OMYF.

Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. At the heart of the Magic's charitable efforts is the work done by the OMYF.

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts, and health and wellness programs. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction.

The Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, the signature fundraiser for the OMYF since 2019, will be held March 1-3, 2024 at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. The weekend of events features exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival with live music, live auction displays, an e-auction, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest will also receive an invitation to the OMYF grant reception on March 3, 2024 to honor the Magic's new grantees, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, along with other fundraising opportunities, are distributed to the local nonprofit organizations being honored that night.

For more information on the OMYF, visit .

