The Northwest Suburban Office Of Right At Home Receives 2024 Best Of Home Care® Top 100 Leader In Experience Award

- Jeanette PalmerDUNDEE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Northwest Suburban Office of Right at Home with locations in Barrington, Dundee and Mount Prospect announced today that it received the distinguished 2024 Best of Home Care –Top 100 Leader in Experience Award for the third year in a row, from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for post-acute care. The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America. Recipients must consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Top 100 Leader in Experience Award recipient, Right at Home-NW is recognized among the very best home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.This accomplishment demonstrates Right at Home -NW's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Right at Home's clients and employees were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, Right at Home - NW received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Right at Home – NW's management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible.“When our Northwest Suburban Office of Right at Home was established 20 years ago, our vision was to establish an environment dedicated to excellence, with an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service. In a world where outstanding customer service has become a rare commodity, we refuse to settle for mediocrity and continuously aspire to improve ourselves every day. I'm delighted our employees share this commitment to provide exceptional customer service.” says Jeanette Palmer, President.The Best of Home Care – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.“At HCP, our mission is to help post-acute care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations; ultimately improving outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP.“When we see agencies like the Northwest Suburban Office of Right at Home that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we're on the right track. Right at Home – NW has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”To find out more about The Northwest Suburban Office of Right at Home's commitment to excellence, please visit or call 847-396-9000.###About The Northwest Suburban Office of Right at HomeThe Northwest Office of Right at Home with locations in Barrington, Barrington Hills, Dundee and Mount Prospect is a locally owned and operated franchise office of Right at Home, LLC, serving the communities of Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Barrington, Barrington Hills, Carpentersville, Cary, Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Des Plaines, Dundee, Fox River Grove, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Kildeer, Lake Zurich, Long Grove, McHenry, Mount Prospect, Niles, North Barrington, Palatine, Park Ridge, Port Barrington, Richmond, Rosemont, South Barrington, Trout Valley, and Wonder Lake. For more information, contact The Northwest Suburban Office of Right at Home at , at 847-396-9000 or by email at ....About HCPHCP's vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. HCP offers RN-developed training, satisfaction surveys, hiring and reputation management tools designed to help you become the best employer and provider in your area-and make sure everyone knows about it. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit .

