Warehouse Automation Scale-Up Exotec To Move Into Labcampus At Munich Airport Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) LabCampus strengthens its position as an innovation campus for issues of the future such as AI, new mobility, and tech expertise with the addition of Exotec as one of the companies based at the site.

LabCampus says it“welcomes Exotec, a global company that offers scalable robotic systems for the logistics sector”. Exotec is already the fourth company to secure office space on the campus. The scaleup is set to establish its new headquarters for the entire DACH region in LAB 48 and further expand its position as a technology leader in the robotics industry.

In Exotec, LabCampus says it has“gained another cutting-edge tenant for the innovation hub”. As a pioneer in scalable robotic systems, Exotec not only brings a great deal of software and technology expertise to the table but also a network-oriented entrepreneurial spirit. This fits in perfectly with the vision of LabCampus as a hub that supports the concept of new work, exchange, and collaboration.

The rental space of around 2,600 sq m comprising showroom and office units is ideally suited for Exotec to present new products for the robotization of logistics. The flexible rental options for additional space are an important advantage of the location in LAB 48 for dynamic growth companies.

The French company Exotec is recognized worldwide for its outstanding research, development, and production of scalable robotic systems for the logistics sector. Exotec systems are currently in use in over 100 installations in Asia, Europe, and North America.

