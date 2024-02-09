(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electronic Servitor Publication Network provides the Digital Engagement Engine(TM), a sophisticated technology stack that helps businesses fully engage target audiences more efficiently, moving audiences from awareness to action, thereby driving growth

The Digital Engagement Engine(TM) is digitally transforming content marketing by solving deficiencies through a higher level of sophisticated automation

The technology offers numerous benefits, including enabling client companies to target their leads with greater accuracy, dynamically delivering provisioned content, and heightening the effectiveness of content marketing XESP uses a pricing model that lowers the barrier to entry, allowing more customers to harness the benefits of its superior technology stack

Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP)

is a digital engagement company that, through its digital activation and customer engagement solutions, provides B2B companies with intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates dynamic digital experiences. Targeting multiple verticals, the company aims to accelerate client companies' audiences from awareness to action, driving measurable growth.

“We are a company focused on growth – the growth of our customers. Everything we do is from that lens. We start with the end in mind. We don't try to build you something and hope you get there. [Instead,] we start with what your growth goals are and work backward from there; we use our sophisticated...

