How AI Quietly Transforms Daily Life

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Many medical professionals, schools and businesses are quietly integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools into their operations outside the watchful eye of the public. Much like the mobile phone and the internet before it, generative AI is slowly and steadily
integrating itself
into our daily lives.
The unregulated technology is now being used to screen resumes from job candidates, teach children at home and even provide medical advice. Despite being in its...
Read More>>
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire
(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:
imer, Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
href="..." target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">...
AINewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09022024000224011066ID1107833949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.