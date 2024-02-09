Thailand Announces VAT Exemption To Lure Crypto Traders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Thailand's finance ministry recently announced

plans to waive value-added tax, or VAT , on transactions involving digital assets, demonstrating the country's efforts to become a major player in the market. The move intends to support the Thai digital asset sector and promote the use of digital assets for fundraising, as

reported

in a recent Bangkok Post article.

To facilitate this, the ministry has lifted the 7% VAT requirement on income from digital tokens and crypto trading, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The VAT exemption has no set expiration date, offering dealers and...

