Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), Sports Announce New Director, Head Of Business Development

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sports Inc., have named a new director and head of business development. The companies announced that industry veteran Marc Bircham has accepted the new role. With impressive experience as both a professional football (soccer) player and coach as well as a sports media professional, Bircham is ideally suited to play a pivotal role in advising, overseeing and consulting the Sports team. According to the announcement, the appointment coincides with the company's focus on actively pursuing several opportunities in football including potential club acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures. Bircham will also facilitate Sports initiatives in creating new and exciting content, including new streaming services and fully immersive tech experiences. Sports is committed to becoming the premier destination for sports entertainment by offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging sports content.

“I am thrilled to have Marc onboard as a fellow director on the Sports board,” said Lottery and Sports chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“His astonishing success on and off the pitch, both in the UK and U.S., has been remarkable. Marc has been advising us on exciting football projects in the UK and U.S. I am now looking forward to him leading the charge on these projects. There are a number of great opportunities in the market at the moment, particularly with the increased interest in ownership of football assets by U.S. investors and celebrity interest in taking advantage of social and other media opportunities.”

To view the full press release, visit



About

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving.

In all that it does,

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Lottery are available in the company's newsroom at



