Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Receives Expansion PO From Colorado 911 Governing Authority

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has received an expansion order through its resale partner Stream Speed Technologies. According to the company, the order is for 17 K1 Call Boxes using satellite communications to the Emergency Telephone Authority in Larimer County, Colorado. The order is in addition to 35 Call Boxes that the company has already installed throughout Larimer and Jackson Counties. The Call Boxes are strategically located to provide one-touch emergency access for visitors at remote wildfire areas and camping parks, as well as hikers.

Knightscope's smallest emergency call box system, the K1 Call Box delivers crystal-clear communications even in isolated locations that may experience weak cellular signals. The system's rugged housing provides enhanced protection against harsh environmental conditions such as dust, moisture, extreme temperatures as well as physical impact. In addition, the K1's simple user interface is ideally suited for users with varying levels of technological proficiency.

“A straightforward interface reduces the learning curve and makes it easier for users to operate the devices efficiently, leading to improved overall effectiveness and reliability,” said the company in the press release.“Like all Knightscope K1 emergency communication products, it provides a completely wireless solution for emergency phone calls, or it can be adapted to work with existing wiring nearby.

“A handset and TeleTYpewriter pad - a special device that lets people who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired use the telephone to communicate - are additional options available to be added to these devices to broaden accessibility across users,” the company continued.“The Knightscope Emergency Management System program is also an option that provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



