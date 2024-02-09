(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (TSX.V: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L) , a leading near-commercial, lithium-development company, is a presenting sponsor of this month's Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit; the company joins ExxonMobil, Albemarle and TETRA Technologies as sponsors of the event. The two-day summit is slated for Feb. 15–16, 2024, in Little Rock, Arkansas. According to the announcement, the gathering is designed to serve a cross-section of industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders and will feature discussions focused on Arkansas's strategic contribution to the U.S. lithium supply chain, primarily through the high-grade Smackover brine resource and innovative direct lithium extraction technologies. Speakers during the event include Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald; U.S. Senator John Boozman; Bob Galyen, chairman emeritus and CTO of NAATbatt International; Andy Miller of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence; Frank Fannon, former assistant secretary of state for Energy; and Gary Stanley, retired director of the Office of Critical Minerals and Metals from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of lithium-brine bearing properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes brine projects characterized by high-grade resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's signature projects, the Phase 1A Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located on the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas, a region with a longstanding and established brine-processing industry. The company has also identified a number of highly prospective lithium brine project areas in the Smackover Formation in east Texas and has begun an extensive brine-leasing program in the key project areas. In addition, the company has an interest in certain mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

